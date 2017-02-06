Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne

The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

Photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, reissued Feb. 6, 2017, by Buckingham Palace to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking the 65th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne. In the photo, the Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery originally given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947 © David Bailey via AP

Royal fans gather with placards, flags and balloons as they wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to start a walkabout as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, April, 21, 2016 © AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, in England, on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs: Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (corgi) © 2016 Annie Leibovitz via AP

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the unveiling of a new portrait of British Queen Elizabeth II on April 10, 2014 © EPA/HAGEN HOPKINS / POOL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican © AP Photo/Stefano Rellandini, Pool

A person dressed as Queen Elizabeth II parachutes into the Olympic stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Summer Games in London © AP Photo/Ezra Shaw, Getty

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles of Wales, and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey © EPA/ANTHONY DEVLIN / PA / POOL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, in her Irish State Coach, after delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in London, 2009 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh © EPA/ANDY RAIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Queen Elizabeth II pictured heading for the Buckingham Palace in a carriage in 2003 © Sergei Velichkin/ITAR-TASS

Russia's first President Boris Yeltsin with Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Moscow in 1994 © Alexander Sentsov/ITAR-TASS

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on the porch of the Catherine Palace during the visit to Russia in 1994 © Ivan Kurtov/ITAR-TASS

Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside Clarence House in London, August 4, 1987 © AP Photo/Martin Cleaver

Pope John Paul II walks with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II through the Marble Hall at Buckingham Palace in London after their private audience © AP Photo/pool, file

Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in Westminster Abbey, London on June 2, 1953 © AP Photo, File

Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence, August 1951 © AP Photo/Worth

Princess Elizabeth got married at 21. Photo: Princess leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 © AP photo

Princess Elizabeth is being driven away from the Albert Hall after attending the national festival of the schools’ musical festivals of England, May 6, 1938 © AP Photo/Jim Pringle

Elizabeth's close family called her "Lilibet" in childhood. Photo: Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, front right, stands with her mother and father, Duke and Duchess of York , fourth and fifth from right in 1932 © AP Photo, File

Little Princess Elizabeth with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, son of Princess Royal, 1927 © AP Photo

