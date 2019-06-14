SCO leaders sign joint declaration at Bishkek summit

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. The leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that the document particularly reflected the parties’ position on the SCO’s expansion. It also contains their shared assessment of pressing global and regional issues. SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said at the summit that the declaration also endorsed the organization’s initiative to develop a United Nations convention on youth rights.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential press service, SCO member states signed a total of 21 documents, including the one concerning the organization’s intention to adopt a roadmap on the future activities of the "SCO - Afghanistan" contact group, an action plan on the implementation of the SCO’s 2018-2023 Anti-Drug Strategy and a document on humanitarian cooperation with the United Nations.

Russia will now take over the SCO chairmanship. The parties have agreed to hold the next summit in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on July 22-23, 2020.