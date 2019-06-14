Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France's UN envoy points to key objectives of US foreign policy

World
June 14, 8:12 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The strained United States-China relationship is already affecting global order, the diplomat warns

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. One of key trends that define the US foreign policy is preventing a strategic alliance between Russia and China, France's Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre said in a commentary published in The New York Times on Thursday.

"We can see three powerful trends whose combined effects are significantly changing America's foreign policy," Delattre said.

"The first trend is based on the premise that the United States must prevent a strategic alliance between Moscow and Beijing. But the conclusions differ, as China is now perceived to be the main competitor," he added.

Read also

Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash

"The strained United States-China relationship is already affecting the international order. The rise in Chinese power and influence at the United Nations during the last five years has been spectacular," he noted.

"The second trend is the now rather widespread belief in America that the postwar order no longer benefits the country as much as it used to," the French diplomat continued. "That explains the current American aspiration to at least partly move away from multilateralism and build an international order on bilateral relations," he explained.

"The third trend is a 'Jacksonian impulse' that the United States is currenly experiencing. Echoing the populist views of President Andrew Jackson - a strange mix of unilateralism and isolationism - the Jacksonian school of thought is part of American history. America's disengagement started before the current administration," Delattre said.

The French ambassador noted that "the world is growing more dangerous and less predictable," while "we are also witnessing the return of heightened competition among the major powers.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel expects Putin's visit in January 2020 — president
2
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
3
Japan closely cooperates with US in investigating attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman
4
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
5
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
6
Russian experts will visit Lugar Center in Tbilisi — Russian deputy foreign minister
7
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT