UAE's minister says attacks on tankers signal escalation of tensions

World
June 14, 5:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash

© EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Recent attacks at the tankers in the Gulf of Oman and at an airport in Saudi Arabia represent a dangerous escalation of tensions in the region, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday.

UN SC calls for investigating attack on tankers in Gulf of Oman — Kuwait's envoy

"Attacks at the oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and at the Abha airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represent dangerous event and a dangerous escalation which requires the internaitonal community to move toward ensuring regional security and stability. In order to prevent further escalation, we need wisdom and collective responsibility," Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

On June 12, Houthi rebels (supporters of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen) shot missiles at the Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people.

