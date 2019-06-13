Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev’s envoy, OSCE head discuss preparations for ‘harvest ceasefire’ in Donbass

World
June 13, 21:53 UTC+3 KIEV

The sides expressed regret over the derailing of the disengagement of forces in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area

KIEV, June 13. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian president and Kiev’s representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass Leonid Kuchma discussed at the meeting with Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak the preparations for the "harvest ceasefire" in Donbass, Kuchma’s Press Secretary Darya Olifer wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Donetsk, Lugansk urge direct dialogue with Kiev on lifting Donbass blockade

"The sides registered the absence of alternatives to the Minsk agreements and fully agreed that the security part of these agreements should be implemented first. In this regard, they discussed the preparations for the so-called ‘harvest ceasefire,’" the report says. That said, the sides expressed regret over the derailing of the disengagement of forces in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area.

Lajcak, for his part, welcomed Kuchma’s initiatives that he had voiced at the June 5 session of the Trilateral Contact Group, hoping that all the negotiating sides will support them. Lajcak said he welcomes the working atmosphere that renewed in the Trilateral Contact Group and welcomes the four initiatives offered by second Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, as quoted by the UNN news agency.

On Wednesday, June 12, Kuchma, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency David Petraeus and head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross Florence Gillette discussed the Donbass settlement issue at a meeting.

