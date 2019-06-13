Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN Security Council to hold meeting over attack on tankers in Gulf of Oman — media

World
June 13, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two tankers were set on fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/.The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Thursday at which it will discuss the attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Agence France-Presse reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The UN Security Council meeting will be closed, Reuters reported.

Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media

Acting United States Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen said that he is going to raise the issue of the attack. "It's unacceptable for any party to attack commercial shipping and today's attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman raise very serious concerns," Reuters cited the diplomat. "The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation," he said.

Two tankers were set on fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack, Reuters reported. Iran’s emergency services evacuated the crew members, Russians being among them.

