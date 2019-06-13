Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Ukraine have small window of opportunities in their relations, says diplomat

World
June 13, 18:44 UTC+3 PRAGUE

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said he believes in the possibility of progress, but "we must work to implement it"

Share
1 pages in this article

PRAGUE, June 13. /TASS/. It is yet possible to normalize the Russian-Ukrainian relations, so, it is important not to miss a chance to do that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday.

"As for our bilateral relations with Ukraine, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin spoke about them clearly yesterday," he said. "There is a small window of opportunities. What matters most is that this window be used to send constructive signals rather than what everyone has grown sick and tired of - hackneyed Russophobic commentaries and oratory."

"I believe such a possibility do exist but we must work to implement it," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
2
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
3
Regaining leadership in space is matter of prestige and security for Russia, PM says
4
Russia, Ukraine have small window of opportunities in their relations, says diplomat
5
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
6
Kremlin hopes complaints about police violence at June 12 rallies will be probed into
7
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT