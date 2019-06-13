Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkey requests Russian aid after its troops come under shelling in Idlib

World
June 13, 13:25 UTC+3

Overnight to June 13, terrorists shelled from artillery weapons an observation point of Turkey’s military forces located near the Jabal Zawiya highland region

© DHA-Depo Photos via AP

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Ankara requested Moscow’s assistance to ensure security of its military after terrorists shelled a Turkish military observation point in Syria’s Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Overnight to June 13, terrorists shelled from artillery weapons an observation point of Turkey’s military forces located near the Jabal Zawiya highland region in the Idlib province, the ministry said.

"Amid the threat to the life of its personnel, the Turkish command turned to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides, requesting assistance in ensuring security of its military and carrying out strikes against the terrorists’ positions," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry said eaerlier that Russian Aerospace Force eliminated large group of militants who shelled positions of Turkish Armed Forces in Idlib. 

