US can’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, says Iran’s Supreme Leader

World
June 13, 13:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

US President Donald Trump said earlier that preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power was one of his top priorities

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

© Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons but if the country chooses to do it, the United States will be unable to do anything, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Thursday.

"We are against nuclear weapons and my fatwah bans their development. However, you should know that if we decide to develop nuclear weapons, the United States will be unable to do anything," Khamenei said, as cited by the Fars news agency. According to the Iranian Supreme Leader, this is the reason why Washington’s statements on the issue make no sense.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power was one of his top priorities.

Abe, who arrived in Iran on Wednesday, has already held talks with the country’s President Hassan Rouhani. This is the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to Iran since 1978.

