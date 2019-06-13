Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to meet with Swiss top diplomat on June 19

World
June 13, 12:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ignazio Cassis is expected to make a working visit to Moscow on June 18-19

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in Moscow on June 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the parties will thoroughly discuss a wide range of matters concerning Russian-Swiss relations, as well as key global issues of mutual interest. "Issues related to Switzerland’s representation of Russia’s interests in Georgia will also be touched upon," the statement adds.

The Swiss top diplomat is expected to make a working visit to Moscow on June 18-19.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
