Moldovan president thanks foreign partners for supporting efforts to overcome crisis

CHISINAU, June 13. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has thanked foreign partners for supporting the efforts to overcome a political crisis in the country’s that Moldova’s parliament and government are making.

Dodon reposted the video of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with the Mir broadcaster on his Facebook page. In the interview, Putin particularly said that Moscow would not give up support for Dodon amid the complicated political situation in his country. When speaking about the current situation in Moldova, the Russian president said that it wasn’t unique. "However, it is the most illustrative situation because oligarchs and institutions affiliated with them had actually usurped power in Moldova, just like it happened in Ukraine to a certain extent. Those oligarchs had taken control of all state bodies, including law enforcement agencies, parliament and everything else," Putin said. "It means, they squeezed big money out of the Moldovan people and used it to ensure their personal wellbeing and secure their influence in the affairs of the state," the Russian leader added.

"Thanks to all of our partners for supporting the legitimate parliament and the legitimate government," Dodon wrote.

Situation in Moldova

Moldova’s parliament was unable to create a ruling coalition and form a government following the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting President Igor Dodon managed to reach an agreement with the pro-EU ACUM bloc to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the ACUM bloc, as the prime minister.

The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and turned to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament’s resolutions were illegitimate as the parliament had failed to form a government within 90 days (starting on March 9, when the lawmakers received their mandates).

After that, the Constitutional Court authorized acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament’s dissolution instead of the president. Dodon described the move as an attempt to usurp power.