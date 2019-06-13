Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hails Russia’s cooperation with other countries on Afghanistan

World
June 13, 8:38 UTC+3

There are still many issues that require attention, said the Russian leader

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolskly/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow cooperates with many other countries, including the US, in efforts to resolve the Afghan issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster on Thursday, commenting on the upcoming summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), scheduled to take place in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on June 14-15.

Read also

FSB chief warns that 5,000 terrorists concentrated by CIS borders with Afghanistan

"We are certainly concerned about Middle East issues, as well as everything related to Iran’s nuclear program and North Korea. We are closely following developments in Afghanistan. By the way, in this connection we continue rather fruitful cooperation with many countries, including the United States who has been facing a certain amount of strain there, maintaining the situation in Afghanistan," Putin noted. He added that Moscow was making its own contribution to efforts to resolve the Afghan issue and expressed hope that international cooperation "will produce positive results."

According to the Russian president, the CICA summit’s agenda is rather heavy. He pointed out that the forum had been established at the initiative of the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as a platform where leaders "can gather and discuss developments in the vast region of Asia." "It particularly includes the Middle East and South Asia. There are many issues and problems that require attention, from the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict to Afghanistan, Iran and its nuclear program, North Korea and its nuclear program, and so on. There are a lot of issues," Putin said.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia is a forum created to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia, which unites 27 countries of the region. Another eight countries and five international organizations, including the United Nations, have observer status with CICA.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US mulls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 participants — Trump
2
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
3
Putin instructs to launch 5G networks in Russia in coming years
4
Turkey reiterates deal with Russia on S-400 systems remains in place
5
Supermicro Scalable AI Edge Systems Validated for Trusted Infrastructure Deployment
6
Putin expects G20 nations to agree on terms of economic cooperation
7
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT