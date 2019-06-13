Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin expects G20 nations to agree on terms of economic cooperation

World
June 13, 7:44 UTC+3

"We have high hopes that common sense would eventually prevail," the Russian leader said

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that during the upcoming Osaka summit all G20 countries, including Russia and the United States, would eventually reach agreements, paving the way for economic cooperation.

"We have high hopes that common sense would eventually prevail," the Russian leader said. "I hope that within the framework of the upcoming G20 summit we, together with all our partners, including the American partners, the United States, would eventually achieve some solutions, which would be constructive and create the necessary stable environment for cooperation in the economic sphere.".

