Violence in Syria’s Idlib subsides as Russia-brokered ceasefire takes effect - ministry

World
June 13, 5:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Work aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict and comprehensive assistance to Syrian citizens in their return to peaceful life continues in Syria

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone have subsided in the past 24 hours as a result of a ceasefire agreement reached on Russia’s initiative, the head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said.

Read also
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General outlines goals for sustainable development, Syria reconciliation

"Work aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict and comprehensive assistance to Syrian citizens in their return to peaceful life continues in the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

"On the initiative of the Russian side, with the mediation of Russia and Turkey, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire regime to be established in the entire Idlib de-escalation zone from 00:00 on June 12, 2019," Kupchishin went on. "As a result, the number of attacks from illegal armed groups tends to reduce."

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, 12 shelling attacks were reported in Syria’s governorates of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo on June11, and only two (against the settlements of Mahardeh and Souran in the Hama province) - on June 12.

The Syrian government troops adhered to the reached agreements and did not fire back, the Russian reconciliation center in Syria said.

It also called upon militant leaders "to cease hostilities and move towards peaceful settlement of the situation in areas they occupy.".

Syrian conflict
