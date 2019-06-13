Venezuelan authorities say Maduro to visit Russia soon

CARACAS, June 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan authorities have announced that the country’s President Nicolas Maduro may be expected to visit Russia soon.

"Soon we will see President Nicolas Maduro in Russia signing new agreements," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference.