Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan authorities say Maduro to visit Russia soon

World
June 13, 2:25 UTC+3 CARACAS

Russia voiced its support for Maduro in the ongoing Venezuelan political crisis

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, June 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan authorities have announced that the country’s President Nicolas Maduro may be expected to visit Russia soon.

"Soon we will see President Nicolas Maduro in Russia signing new agreements," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
2
Russia’s ‘Independence Day’: How June 12 became a national holiday
3
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
4
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
5
Police release nearly all detained participants of unauthorized Moscow rally
6
Venezuelan authorities say Maduro to visit Russia soon
7
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT