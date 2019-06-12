Russian, French presidents may hold meeting soon - Elysee Palace

PARIS, June 12. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, may meet soon, but no such talks are scheduled by the end of this week, the Elysee Palace told TASS.

"This week the talks between the two presidents are not scheduled, but soon they may have the opportunity to hold meetings," a spokesperson said commenting on Macron’s statement on the upcoming talks with Putin.

The spokesperson gave no details on the possible venue of the meeting.

In his interview with Swiss TV channel RTS on Tuesday, Macron said it was important to give a new impetus to strategic dialogue with Russia. He also spoke about the plans to hold "new comprehensive and substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future."

Macron stressed that he would like to exchange opinions with Putin not only as the French president, but also as the chairman of the Group of Seven (G7).