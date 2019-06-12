Boris Johnson kicks off campaign to become UK’s next PM

LONDON, June 12. /TASS/. The UK’s former Secretary of State Boris Johnson has started his election campaign for the post of the Conservative Party’s leader and the Prime Minister.

The politician, who delivered his program speech in London on Wednesday, pledged that the country would leave the European Union on October 31.

"After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31," said Johnson, who is considered as the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as the Tory leader and the head of the government.

"Now is the time to unite this country and unite this society," he said, stressing that this task can be only achieved after leaving the EU.

Britain’s next prime minister is due to be announced by the end of July.