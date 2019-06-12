EU ambassadors back extension of Russia sanctions over Crimea for another year - source

BRUSSELS, June 12. /TASS/. The European Union’s Committee of Permanent Representatives has approved without a discussion the extension of restrictions against Crimea for 12 months over the peninsula’s reunification with Russia, a source in Brussels told reporters on Wednesday.

"The decision was made without any discussion. The official extension will be approved by the Council [of the EU at the level of ministers] next week," he said.

The EU Council is not expected to hold any debate on the issue and the sanctions will be extended automatically in a written procedure.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014, following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The sanctions have been extended and expanded ever since.