Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan’s president

World
June 12, 9:19 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN

"I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan", Tokayev said

Share
1 pages in this article
Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev

Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev

© Pavel Alexandrov/TASS

NUR-SULTAN, June 12. /TASS/. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office as Kazakhstan’s president at a ceremony in the Independence Palace in the capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday.

"I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan, strictly observe the constitution and the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, conscientiously perform the high duties of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan entrusted to me," Tokayev said.

Tokayev, 66, a former Senate speaker, was elected president of Kazakhstan in an early election held on June 9, securing nearly 71% of the vote. He succeeded Nursultan Nazarbayev, who announced his resignation in March after 30 years in power.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘Independence Day’: How June 12 became a national holiday
2
Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan’s president
3
Macron wants to give new impetus to strategic dialogue with Russia
4
Russian Academy of Sciences recommends to start implementing Venus exploration project
5
Fall in oil prices short-term, will stabilize at $55-65 per barrel, according to BP
6
Russia defeats Cyprus 1:0 in UEFA European 2020 qualifiers
7
New patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy in June
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT