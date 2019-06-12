Tokayev sworn in as Kazakhstan’s president

NUR-SULTAN, June 12. /TASS/. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office as Kazakhstan’s president at a ceremony in the Independence Palace in the capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday.

"I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Kazakhstan, strictly observe the constitution and the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, conscientiously perform the high duties of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan entrusted to me," Tokayev said.

Tokayev, 66, a former Senate speaker, was elected president of Kazakhstan in an early election held on June 9, securing nearly 71% of the vote. He succeeded Nursultan Nazarbayev, who announced his resignation in March after 30 years in power.