Russia wishes Kazakhstan's president-elect success on inauguration day — ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, June 12. /TASS/. Russia wishes Kazakhstan's President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev success on his inauguration day, Russian Ambssador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin told TASS on Wednesday.

"A truly historical event happened in Kazakhstan. A president has been elected," Borodavkin said. The presidential elections "marked a new stage of Kazakhstan's development," he added. "I think that Kazakhstani people made the right choice," he noted.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected as president, and I want to wish the president of friendly ally Kazakhstan success in his activities for the benefit of Kazakhstan's people and for the benefit of developing relations of friendship, alliance and integration with Russia," the ambassador said.

Foreign countries will be represented by ambassadors at the inauguration ceremony in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev won 70.96% of votes at the June 9 presidential election.