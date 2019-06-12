Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US Deparment of State does not comment on results of meeting between Russian, US diplomats

World
June 12, 4:37 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov met with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale on Tuesday

The headquarters of the US Department of State in Washington, DC

The headquarters of the US Department of State in Washington, DC

© EPA/MIKE THEILER

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The US Department of State has not provided any comments on the results of the Tuesday meeting between Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov and US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale.

The US Department of State did not respond to a request by TASS to comment on the results of the meeting. The Russian Embassy also declined to provide any comments. The consultations were held behind closed doors, like other meetings of this kind.

This is not the first meeting between Antonov and Hale. They already held consultations behind closed doors in October 2018.

The US Department of State reported on June 11 that Antonov and Hale will meet in Washington on Tuesday. The Russian Embassy in Washington confirmed this information. The US Department of State and the Russian Embassy rarely release any information after such meetings.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more

