Macron wants to give new impetus to strategic dialogue with Russia

PARIS, June 11. /TASS/. It is important to give a new impetus to stretegic dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told RTS TV channel on Tuesday.

"We need a strategic discussion. That's why we will hold new comprehensive and substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future," Macron said. He added that he would want to exchange opinions with Putin not only as a French president, but also as a chairman of G7.

"Europe needs a new dialogue on issues of trust and security in relations with Russia," Macron stressed. "We have disagreements but we continue working together," he noted.

The French president also reminded that Europe and Russia share common history. "Russia is a great country that has overcome the tragedy together with us. No one should ever forget about what Russia went through in the Second World War," he concluded.