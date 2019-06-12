Ukraine, Russia ombudspersons agree to set up working group for release of prisoners

KIEV, June 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian human rights ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisov and her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova have agreed to set up a working group on issues of the release of all Ukrainians detained in Russia and Russians in Ukrainian prisons.

"I noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has goodwill to release all, and that is why we agreed on the format of our activity on these issues. In particular, on setting up a working group, as well as on signing a memorandum on cooperation for further activity," Denisova wrote on her official Facebook account on Tuesday after a meeting with Moskalkova.

The ombudspersons met in Moscow on Tuesday. Denisova suggested discussing the possibility of releasing all Ukrainians in Russian prisons and all Russians jailed in Ukraine. She said they could join efforts "to take advantage of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s goodwill to have all released," she said.

Moskalkova, for her part, welcomed new initiatives from her Ukrainian counterpart, suggesting working on a memorandum, an agreement on monitoring and rendering humanitarian assistance to people finding themselves in Ukraine or in Russia in connection with being charged with criminal offences or other factors.