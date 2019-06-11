Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Militants from illegal armed groups have shelled eight settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia and the outskirts of the city of Hama over the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliatoin of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Jubb ez-Zarur (three times), Safsafa (twice), Rasha, Aqch-Baer, Ayn al-Qantara, Al-Areymi, Tell-Metvazi and Nahshebba in the province of Latakia, as well as the northern outskirts of the city of Hama," Kupchishin said.

Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop staging provocations and join the process of peaceful reconciliation, he added.