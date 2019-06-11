Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours

World
June 11, 23:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Militants from illegal armed groups have also shelled the outskirts of the city of Hama in the last day

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also
Rukban refugee camp

US fuels conditions at refugee camps enabling terrorists’ return to Syria, says top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Militants from illegal armed groups have shelled eight settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia and the outskirts of the city of Hama over the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliatoin of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Jubb ez-Zarur (three times), Safsafa (twice), Rasha, Aqch-Baer, Ayn al-Qantara, Al-Areymi, Tell-Metvazi and Nahshebba in the province of Latakia, as well as the northern outskirts of the city of Hama," Kupchishin said.

Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop staging provocations and join the process of peaceful reconciliation, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
2
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
3
Putin to timely consider request to sack police generals over Golunov case — spokesman
4
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
5
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
6
Russia-China trade turnover may grow to $200 bln in near future — economy minister
7
Sweden’s foreign minister on relations with Russia: It takes two to tango
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT