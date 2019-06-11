Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kosovo clashes’ instigators sought to fuel NATO-Serbia conflict, defense minister says

World
June 11, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Aleksandar Vulin noted that he was disappointed with the reaction of the NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force, which had not notified Serbia about the planned operation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The organizers of recent clashes in Kosovo sought to stir up a military conflict between NATO and Serbia, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine published on Tuesday.

"What is their goal? They want Serbia to give a military response and then they would go to their NATO allies and they would beg them: "Please protect us!" This is their goal. So NATO would punish Serbia for them. They know that they cannot start a military conflict alone, but they want NATO to do this for them," Vulin said.

The defense minister noted that he was disappointed with the reaction of the NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR), which had not notified Serbia about the planned operation and stated that this political act did not concern it.

In the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and was later hospitalized in Belgrade with serious head and facial injuries. More than 100 people were beaten during the police raid, Serbia’s Vecherne Novosti newspaper reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Topics
United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow will point to Washington’s unrealistic demands concerning INF Treaty
2
Interior Ministry to drop charges against reporter due to lack of evidence
3
Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry
4
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
5
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
6
Russia ready to help Moldova out of its political quagmire
7
Kiev remains party to Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Russian Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT