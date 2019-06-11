Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia wants to know outcome of Zelensky’s meetings in Germany, France

World
June 11, 12:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow also expects Kiev to outline the new government’s policy regarding all international issues

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow expects that it will be informed about the outcome of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent meetings with the German and French leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum, the Primakov Readings, on Tuesday.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Europe should send signals to Kiev on the need to fulfill the Minsk agreements. "I hope that such signals are being sent, moreover that there have been contacts between President Zelensky and the French and German leadership, and the French and German foreign ministers visited Kiev," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russia not declining contacts with Zelensky, says Putin

"I hope that they will tell us, the participants of the Normandy format, about the reaction and what was discussed at the meetings, moreover that our partners are again suggesting to convene a summit in the Normandy format," Lavrov noted.

Moscow also expects Kiev to outline the new government’s policy regarding all international issues, he said. "Now, as you know, all attention is focused on the preparations for the parliamentary polls and the team has not been formed," he explained.

German and French Foreign Ministers, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, paid a working visit to Ukraine on May 30.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Zelensky
Countries
France
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
2
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
3
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
4
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
5
Russia to consider full-fledged membership in CERN — Medvedev
6
Kremlin waiting for forensic report on Golunov case
7
Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT