Russia wants to know outcome of Zelensky’s meetings in Germany, France

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow expects that it will be informed about the outcome of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent meetings with the German and French leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum, the Primakov Readings, on Tuesday.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Europe should send signals to Kiev on the need to fulfill the Minsk agreements. "I hope that such signals are being sent, moreover that there have been contacts between President Zelensky and the French and German leadership, and the French and German foreign ministers visited Kiev," Lavrov said.

"I hope that they will tell us, the participants of the Normandy format, about the reaction and what was discussed at the meetings, moreover that our partners are again suggesting to convene a summit in the Normandy format," Lavrov noted.

Moscow also expects Kiev to outline the new government’s policy regarding all international issues, he said. "Now, as you know, all attention is focused on the preparations for the parliamentary polls and the team has not been formed," he explained.

German and French Foreign Ministers, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, paid a working visit to Ukraine on May 30.