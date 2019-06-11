Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says Russia ready to meet in Normandy format

World
June 11, 11:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister noted that no progress in ironing out the Ukrainian crisis can be reached without fulfilling the Contact Group’s agreements.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany), but it’s important to honor the agreements reached by the Contact Group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum, the Primakov Readings, on Tuesday.

"We are prepared to meet in any formats, but it’s important to remember that the key mechanism of fulfilling the Minsk agreements is the Contact Group, which is the only platform where Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk are working together with the assistance of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," Lavrov said.

Russia’s foreign minister noted that no progress in ironing out the Ukrainian crisis can be reached without fulfilling the Contact Group’s agreements. "The Normandy format cannot impose its decisions if the parties fail to come to terms," he said.

The Contact Group for settling the eastern Ukrainian crisis was set up on June 8, 2014. Later, four working subgroups on security, political, economic and humanitarian issues were also established. The Minsk agreements of September 2014 were reached with the assistance of the Contact Group’s members. During the summit in the Normandy format in February 2015 in Minsk, the sides agreed on a document, the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, known as Minsk-2.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov urges Russia, US to adopt joint declaration on avoiding nuclear war
2
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
3
Lavrov says Russia ready to meet in Normandy format
4
Moldovan president overturns decree on dissolving parliament
5
Russian scientists discover natural phenomenon in the Arctic, typical for warm zones
6
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
7
Some Western states want Iran to violate nuclear deal, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT