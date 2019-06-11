Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kyrgyzstan to beef up security before upcoming SCO summit

World
June 11, 9:57 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will take place on June 13-14 in Bishkek

BISHKEK, June 11. /TASS/. Nearly 5,000 police officers will ensure security at the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Almaz Orozaliyev told reporters on Tuesday.

"As a whole, some 5,000 our personnel will be involved in ensuring security of the summit’s guests and participants," Orozaliyev said.

Police will also maintain order at the summit’s venues and the places, where the guests will stay, as well as the motorcarde’s routes.

The deputy minister stressed that police would beef up security during the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

The SCO summit will take place on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The heads of China, India and Mongolia will pay official visits to the Central Asian republic these days. The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This year, Kyrgyzstan is holding the rotating presidency in the organization.

