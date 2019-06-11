Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Transnistrian issue cannot be solved through federalization — Moldovan president

World
June 11, 2:36 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that "the issue of Transnistria can be resolved only within Moldova"

Moldovan President Igor Dodon

Moldovan President Igor Dodon

© Vadim Denisov/TASS

CHISINAU, June 11. /TASS/. Moldova's President Igor Dodon has said that it is impossible to resolve the issue of Transnistria through federalization.

Kremlin: Russia set to work with Moldova’s new coalition government

"Moldova's federalization is impossible because it may seriously undermine the coalition in the parliament," Dodon told TV-8 channel on Monday. He said that the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova and the Acum bloc have different views on this issue.

"The issue of Transnistria can be resolved only within Moldova," Dodon said noting that any proposals from the outside will not enjoy support. "If Moscow suggests something, the West will block it, and vice versa," he explained.

In 2003 Moldova and Transnistria developed a plan for Transnistrian settlement with mediation by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak. However, Moldova's third president Vladimir Voronin refused to sign the document.

Last year Kozak was appointed as Russia's envoy for developing trade and economic relations with Moldova. Moldovan media reported that Russia is helping develop another plan on Transnistrian settlement dubbed "Kozak-2.".

