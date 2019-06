NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was elected as Kazakhstan's President in snap elections, will be inaugurated on June 12, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

"The date of the inauguration of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elected in snap presidential elections will be set for 12 June 2019," CEC member Lyazzat Suleiman said at the commission's session.

At the presidential election on June 9, Tokayev won 70.96% of votes.