Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election with 70.96%

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan with 70.96%, the Central Election Commission informed during a briefing on Monday after counting all electoral ballots.

"Today, we have concluded the electoral campaign that has taken place in the country for the last two months. The electoral bodies at all levels have adhered to the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on organizing and holding a snap election of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for June 9, 2019. We have determined the final outcome of the election. The president of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been elected. I congratulate you all on this important state event," chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev stated.

On Sunday, Kazakhstan held snap presidential elections, with seven candidates contesting the presidency, including incumbent President Tokayev. For the first time ever, first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev did not participate in the election. Preliminary reports suggest that the voter turnout hit 77.4%.