NATO’s 1999 aggression against Serbia had no excuses, Serbian leader says

BELGRADE, June 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance had no reason to attack Serbia in 1999, so there can be no excuse for that act of aggression, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic told a joint news conference with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Mathew Palmer in Belgrade on Monday.

"NATO’s stance 20 years ago was absolutely unjustified. I believe there was no sufficient reason for aggression against Serbia. It claimed many human lives, destroyed our road, railway and economic infrastructure and our political infrastructure from the standpoint of the attitude to the European countries for decades after. I believe there was no justification for this. I believe that the Serbian people paid a price it did not deserve. I hope that ten years later the people who did that will be considering this issue not from the geopolitical point of view, but from the standpoint of truth and the right of such a small people like Serbian to existence and to life," Vucic said in reply to media questions.

His statement followed Palmer’s own remark on the 1999 aggression and his call addressed to the Serbs to look into the future.

"We understand how sensitive the issue of NATO’s intervention in Kosovo is for the people of Serbia. We of course regret the loss of life that was part of that intervention, but NATO made that decision for reasons that are entirely defensible. What we hope is that rather than looking back and seeking to relitigate the past that we could encourage everybody to look forward," he said.

Vucic agreed with the need to think about the future.

"We should be focused on the future," Vucic said, adding that in his opinion the future of Serbia implied a good relationship with the United States and that he would do his utmost to build a good relationship with that country. "We must make a distinction in our heads, we must be able to respect our past and ourselves, but most of all we must respect the future of our children and give thought to this," he said.

NATO aggression

March 24, 2019 marked 20 years since the beginning of NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia. The bombardments started without permission from the UN Security Council. NATO said that preventing genocide of Kosovo’s Albanian population was the main reason for the operation codenamed Allied Force. According to NATO’s website during the operation that lasted 78 days the alliance’s planes flew 38,000 sorties. More of 10,000 of them were bombing strikes.

According to western statistics published by Human Rights Watch, the bombardments left 500 civilians and about 1,000 military servicemen dead. According to Serbian sources, the bombing raids killed 2,000 civilians. Several hundred others went missing. About one thousand military servicemen were killed. Serbia’s military-industrial infrastructure was wiped out. A total of 1,500 communities, 60 bridges, 30% of schools and 100 monuments were destroyed. The material damage caused by the bombardments is estimated at $30 billion to $100 billion. Some facilities have not been restored to this day. The bombardments of oil refineries and petrochemical plants polluted the country’s water system with toxic chemicals.

Some experts say the areas of Serbia that were attacked with depleted uranium shells have seen cancer epidemics.