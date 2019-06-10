Inauguration of Kazakhstan’s president planned for June 12

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has won the presidential election held on June 9, has announced that his inauguration is planned for June 12, he said during a press conference held in Nur-Sultan on Monday.

"The inauguration is planned for June 12, if the Central Election Commission is able to finish the vote count. On June 14, I am leaving for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) summit in Bishkek. It is preferable that the president of Kazakhstan be there in his full capacity," Tokayev said.

On Sunday, Kazakhstan held snap presidential elections, with seven candidates contesting the presidency, including incumbent President Tokayev. According to the Kazakh Central Election Commission data, Tokayev has won the elections with 70.76% of the votes. Preliminary reports suggest that the voter turnout hit 77.4%.

The Central Election Commission must publish the results of the vote no later than June 16. After the snap election, the president’s inauguration is held within a month of the publication of the results. The newly elected head of state assumes his duties on the day of the inauguration.