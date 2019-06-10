Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov urges to separate terrorists and opposition in Syria’s Idlib soonest possible

World
June 10, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged to waste no time to separate Syria’s opposition from terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"In line with the Sochi memorandum, as agreement was reached to separate the armed opposition from terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), which has been transformed into a structure for Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," Lavrov said at a news conference on Monday.

Special mechanisms for contacts between the Russian and Turkish leaders and between defense officials of the two countries were set up to monitor the implementation of the memorandum, he recalled. "The major role in these efforts is to be played by Turkey. We insist that it must be done as soon as possible," he stressed, adding that a great number of provocations are staged in Idlib both against Russia and Syrian servicemen.

"Illegal traffic of weapons, oil, artefacts and drugs in Syria and in the entire region is flourishing as a result of the reckless aggressive policy of interference into these nations’ affairs from outside," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest
3
Europe beginning to count losses from anti-Russian sanctions — Russian diplomat
4
NATO’s 1999 aggression against Serbia had no excuses, Serbian leader says
5
Wintershall Dea CEO sees risks to stable production in Libya
6
Russia’s newest weapons are hundreds of times cheaper than foreign ones, says minister
7
Putin observes advanced air defense systems during visit in south Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT