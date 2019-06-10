Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 1.8 million Syrian refugees return to their homes

World
June 10, 16:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The refugees are returning to their homes from foreign countries and other Syrian regions

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. About 1.8 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes from foreign countries and from other Syrian regions, as follows from a joint statement by the Russian and Syrian coordinating headquarters released on Monday.

Read also

Moscow, Damascus say $27 mln needed to aid major refugee camp in Syria

"Thanks to the consolidated efforts of the Russian and Syrian coordinating headquarters, a vast spectrum of issues concerning organized mass return of Syrian refuges to their places of permanent residence or temporary accommodation centers has been resolved. As of today, about 1.8 million Syrian citizens have already returned to their homes," the document says.

Chief of the Russian defense ministry’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said in April that more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons had returned to their homes.

