Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan’s president-elect vows to continue cooperation with Russia

World
June 10, 15:07 UTC+3

According to preliminary election results, Tokayev received 70.76% of the votes

Share
1 pages in this article
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s presidential election winner Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin he will go ahead with a policy of cooperation with Russia, Kazakhstan’s presidential press-service said on Monday.

In a telephone conversation Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success. Tokayev thanked Putin for the congratulations and vowed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to a policy of all-round cooperation with Russia.

Tokayev congratulated Putin upon the forthcoming public holiday Russia Day.

Kazakhstan last Sunday held an early presidential election. Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev did not participate in it for the first time over the years of the country’s independence. There were seven candidates for the post, including Tokayev, the incumbent president.

According to preliminary election returns he received 70.76% of the votes. The turnout is estimated at 77.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
3
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
4
Russia’s energy minister does not rule out that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel
5
World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report
6
Russia ready to offer SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft to Saudi Arabia
7
Certain EU states oppose sanctions, but hesitate to tell Brussels, says Kremlin aide
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT