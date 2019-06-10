Kazakhstan’s president-elect vows to continue cooperation with Russia

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s presidential election winner Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin he will go ahead with a policy of cooperation with Russia, Kazakhstan’s presidential press-service said on Monday.

In a telephone conversation Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success. Tokayev thanked Putin for the congratulations and vowed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to a policy of all-round cooperation with Russia.

Tokayev congratulated Putin upon the forthcoming public holiday Russia Day.

Kazakhstan last Sunday held an early presidential election. Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev did not participate in it for the first time over the years of the country’s independence. There were seven candidates for the post, including Tokayev, the incumbent president.

According to preliminary election returns he received 70.76% of the votes. The turnout is estimated at 77.