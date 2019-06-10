Lavrov vows Russia, Syria to hand ‘crushing retaliation’ to terror provocations in Idlib

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian and Syrian military will provide a crushing response to militants’ attacks in Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media on Monday.

He pointed to the large amount of weapons of Western manufacture available in Idlib.

"Terrorists systematically stage provocations and attack the positions of the Syrian army and communities and also the Russian air base Hmeymim with multiple rocket systems and drones," Lavrov said.

"Neither the Syrian army nor Russia will leave such outrages without crushing retaliation," Lavrov said. "Nobody has ever assumed such commitments.".