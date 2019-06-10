Iranian diplomat hails Moscow-Tehran strategic ties as vital given mounting US pressure

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Strategic relations between Iran and Russia take on a special significance as a result of Washington’s increased pressure and sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Aide for Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji stated on Monday during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

"We held a very good meeting in April in Nur-Sultan, where we discussed the changes happening in the region. I hope that we will continue this conversation today," the diplomat said.

"Our relations are based on good neighborliness, and they are strategic. I hope that we will discuss key issues in various aspects," he said. "Today, we will hold consultations on international and regional issues. Amid the circumstances of US pressure and its illegal sanctions against Iran and Russia, bilateral relations take on vital significance."

Khaji thanked Russia "for its stance and steps in relation to the unlawful actions by the US." "Our consultations will facilitate peace at regional and global levels, as well as the decisive fight against terrorism," he stated.