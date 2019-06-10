Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia receives US signals on improving dialogue but specific actions needed — official

World
June 10, 11:45 UTC+3

Moscow understands the importance of these relations to provide security and stability in the world, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia has recently seen some signals from the US on the readiness to improve dialogue, in particular at the high level, but all of this should be backed by specific actions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, speaking at the Primakov Reading Forum.

"Some signals - or, let’s say, gestures - could be seen from the [US] administration recently regarding the improvement of dialogue in some areas, including the high-level dialogue. It is desirable that these signals should be backed by specific actions," the presidential aide said.

"We’ll see, but I’d like to highlight that we are ready to support any tweets, any constructive impulses," the Kremlin official said.

Still, Ushakov went on, Moscow realizes that the United States had approached another pre-election cycle. "Amid the prevailing anti-Russian mood in the political establishment and hysteria on the Capitol Hill it will be difficult for the faint positive signals to reach the sphere of real politics," the Russian presidential aide said. He added that Russia "has always wanted to improve relations," and Moscow understands the importance of these relations to provide security and stability in the world.

