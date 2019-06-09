Sanya city police to get first service helicopter

SANYA, June 9.TASS/. The police of the City of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan received their first service helicopter, which will allow law enforcement officers to significantly expand their ability to perform official tasks, according to the local news portal www.hinews.cn.

A new air police unit's crew conducted the first flight the other day, taking off from one of the police checkpoints in Yalunvan Bay. The helicopter with a dark-red fuselage has "Sanya Public Security" written in black hieroglyphs against the white background.

According to a police officer from the Sanya public security bureau, the helicopter will be used for air police patrol, large-scale activity security, as well as air command and rescue missions.

The Bell 407 helicopter manufactured by the Xiangyun Aircraft Company in the Sichuan province has seven seats and a maximum take-off weight of over 2,4 tons. The helicopter with a horizontal flight can reach the speed of up to 259 km / h and rise to a maximum altitude of up to 5695 meters, flying without refueling for 577 km.