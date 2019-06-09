Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sanya city police to get first service helicopter

World
June 09, 8:00 UTC+3

The helicopter manufactured by the Xiangyun Aircraft Company in the Sichuan province has a maximum take-off weight of over 2,4 tons

Share
1 pages in this article

SANYA, June 9.TASS/. The police of the City of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan received their first service helicopter, which will allow law enforcement officers to significantly expand their ability to perform official tasks, according to the local news portal www.hinews.cn

A new air police unit's crew conducted the first flight the other day, taking off from one of the police checkpoints in Yalunvan Bay. The helicopter with a dark-red fuselage has "Sanya Public Security" written in black hieroglyphs against the white background.  

According to a police officer from the Sanya public security bureau, the helicopter will be used for air police patrol, large-scale activity security, as well as air command and rescue missions.

 

The Bell 407 helicopter manufactured by the Xiangyun Aircraft Company in the Sichuan province has seven seats and a maximum take-off weight of over 2,4 tons. The helicopter with a horizontal flight can reach the speed of up to 259 km / h and rise to a maximum altitude of up to 5695 meters, flying without refueling for 577 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
2
Tokayev wins presidential election in Kazakhstan with 70.76% of votes
3
Russia ready to cooperate with Moldova’s new parliament, government — senator
4
Russian-Japanese cooperation plan starts producing results, minister says
5
China's Zhejiang eyes world-leading business environment
6
Construction of Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railway may start in mid-2020s
7
World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT