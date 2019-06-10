No irregularities recorded during Kazakh presidential election - SCO secretary general

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. The observer mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) did not record any irregularities during Sunday’s presidential election in Kazakhstan, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov told reporters on Monday.

"No irregularities have been recorded that could throw the election’s legitimacy into question," he said.

"The mission recognizes the election as transparent, credible and democratic," he pointed out.

The SCO secretary general added that the organization’s observer mission included 25 members representing seven SCO countries.

The presidential election took place in Kazakhstan on June 9. The country’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev did not stand in the election for the first time. There were a total of seven candidates, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to exit polls, he has secured a landslide victory.