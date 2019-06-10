Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No irregularities recorded during Kazakh presidential election - SCO secretary general

World
June 10, 7:35 UTC+3

According to exit polls, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has secured a landslide victory

Share
1 pages in this article

NUR-SULTAN, June 10. /TASS/. The observer mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) did not record any irregularities during Sunday’s presidential election in Kazakhstan, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov told reporters on Monday.

"No irregularities have been recorded that could throw the election’s legitimacy into question," he said.

"The mission recognizes the election as transparent, credible and democratic," he pointed out.

The SCO secretary general added that the organization’s observer mission included 25 members representing seven SCO countries.

The presidential election took place in Kazakhstan on June 9. The country’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev did not stand in the election for the first time. There were a total of seven candidates, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to exit polls, he has secured a landslide victory.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to cooperate with Moldova’s new parliament, government — senator
2
World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report
3
Russian-Japanese cooperation plan starts producing results, minister says
4
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
5
Russian PM may discuss Ukraine issue in Geneva - government official
6
Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to be docked for further repairs in 2020 — source
7
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT