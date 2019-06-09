Voter turnout at Kazakhstan’s early presidential polls stands at 77.4%

NUR-SULTAN, June 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s early presidential elections in Kazakhstan was 77.4% when all the polling stations throughout the country closed at 22:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time), Lyazzat Suleimen, a member of the Central Election Commission, told a briefing.

"According to the data we have received from election commission in the regions, cities and the capital, as of 22:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) on June 9, 2019, the voter turnout was 77.4%," he said.

Kazakhstan’s law sets no threshold for the voter turnout at elections but the voters’ activity is considered as a major factor reflecting public moods in society.

The voter turnout at the previous presidential elections in 2015 was 95.11%

Early presidential elections are being held in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Seven candidates are vying for Kazakhstan’s presidential office. They are incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, member of the lower parliament house Jambyl Akhmetbekov, aged 58 (nominated by the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan); member of the lower parliament house Daniya Yespayeva, aged 58 (nominated by the Ak Zhol party); journalist Amirjan Kosanov, aged 54 (Ult Tagdyry National Patriotic Movement Association), board chairman of the National Agrarian Research and Educational Center Toleutai Rakhimbekov, aged 54 (representing the Auyl People’s Democtratic Patriotic Party), trade union leader Amangeldy Taspikhov, aged 59 (Federation of Kazakh Trade Unions) and writer Sadybek Tugel (Uly Dala Kyrandary Republican Movement). Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, opted not to run for president.