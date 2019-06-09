Former Kazakhstan’s president Nazarbayev casts vote in presidential election

NUR-SULTAN, June 9. /TASS/. First president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has cast his vote in the presidential election, TASS reports.

Nazarbayev has voted at the polling station № 58 located in Astana, in the Palace of Schoolchildren.

A presidential election is currently underway in Kazakhstan. For the first time ever, first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has not presented his candidacy for the election. Seven candidates are on the ballot, including current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.