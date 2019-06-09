Moldovan president asks citizens for support in overcoming crisis

CHISINAU, June 9. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has asked Moldovan citizens to support him and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) in the process of overcoming a political crisis in the country.

"My colleagues from the PSRM and I will not back down in the face of the challenges ahead of us. Without a doubt, representatives of [the pro-European bloc] Acum agree with us," the Moldovan leader wrote on his Facebook page. "We all must achieve success, and I am confident that we will do this. But in order to do this, we have to display the same courage as those who has been in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova today. We all count on the support of each and every one of you," Dodon said.

On Saturday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country. The president notified the diplomats that he had decided not to sign the decree on the parliament’s dissolution, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. After that, the envoys and the head of state visited the parliament where the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), that supports the president, and the pro-European bloc Acum elected a new socialist leader Zinaida Greceanii as speaker and agreed to form the ruling majority and the government. The president nominated Maia Sandu as a candidate for the post of prime minister upon coordination with the MPs.