Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president asks citizens for support in overcoming crisis

World
June 09, 1:45 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, June 9. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has asked Moldovan citizens to support him and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) in the process of overcoming a political crisis in the country.

"My colleagues from the PSRM and I will not back down in the face of the challenges ahead of us. Without a doubt, representatives of [the pro-European bloc] Acum agree with us," the Moldovan leader wrote on his Facebook page. "We all must achieve success, and I am confident that we will do this. But in order to do this, we have to display the same courage as those who has been in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova today. We all count on the support of each and every one of you," Dodon said.

On Saturday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country. The president notified the diplomats that he had decided not to sign the decree on the parliament’s dissolution, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. After that, the envoys and the head of state visited the parliament where the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), that supports the president, and the pro-European bloc Acum elected a new socialist leader Zinaida Greceanii as speaker and agreed to form the ruling majority and the government. The president nominated Maia Sandu as a candidate for the post of prime minister upon coordination with the MPs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
2
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
3
Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu
4
Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM
5
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
6
Danish section of Nord Stream-2 can be built in five weeks, says Gazprom Chairman
7
Russia, China should team up for lunar station, remote sensing projects — Roscosmos
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT