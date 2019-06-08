Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu

CHISINAU, June 8. /TASS/. Moldova’s parliament has approved the government headed by Maia Sandu, with 61 out of 101 parliamentary members voting for it. The parliament’s session was broadcast on web portal Privesc, which transmits official events of Romania and Moldova.

Sandu stated that her program stipulates "the country’s liberation from the oligarchical regime", the restoration of economy and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, as well as the fight against corruption and poverty.

The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, that supports Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and the pro-European bloc Acum (includes the Party of Action and Solidarity and the Dignity and Truth Platform Party) formed the government.

Representatives for the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), which controlled the previous government, were not present at the session. Electricity was turned off in the parliament’s building and no secretariat staff was present. Earlier on Saturday PDM Vice President Andrian Candu stated that the party will not recognize the decisions that will be made by the current parliament.