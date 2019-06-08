Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Constitutional Court of Moldova declares Speaker Greceanii’s election to be illegal

World
June 08, 19:06 UTC+3

The court also declared all documents that the parliament will adopt in the future to be illegal

Zinaida Greceanii

Zinaida Greceanii

© EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

CHISINAU, June 8. /TASS/. The Constitutional Court of Moldova declared Zinaida Greceanii’s election as speaker of parliament illegal, according to a decision made two hours after the voting in the parliament.

"The court finds the decision as of June 8, 2019, taken by members of the 10th parliament to elect Zinaida Greceanii to the post of speaker of parliament to be unconstitutional," the court reported on its website. The court also declared all documents that the parliament will adopt in the future to be illegal.

The Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), that controlled the ruling majority in the previous parliament, submitted a request for delivery of judgement by the Constitutional Court of Moldova.

On Saturday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country. The president notified the diplomats that he had decided not to sign the decree on the parliament’s dissolution, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. After that the envoys and the head of state visited the parliament where the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), that supports the president, and the pro-European bloc Acum elected a new socialist leader Greceanii as speaker and agreed to form the ruling majority and the government. The president nominated Maia Sandu as a candidate for the post of prime minister upon coordination with the MPs.

Following the February 24 parliamentary election, both parties refused to create a coalition with the PDM, which controls the government and which they blamed for power grab in the country.

