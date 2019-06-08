Russian Politics & Diplomacy
G20 ministerial meeting on trade, digital economy opens in Japan’s Tsukuba

World
June 08, 6:12 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Russian delegation comprises Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Digital Development Minister Konstantin Noskov

TOKYO, June 8. /TASS/. G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy opened on Saturday in the Japanese city of Tsukuba, one of the country’s main academic and research centers.

Issues of free trade are expected to dominate the two-day discussion against the backdrop of the trade war between the United States and China and US President Donald Turmp’s policy of creating trade barriers and imposing tariffs.

The meeting will be chaired by Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Masatoshi Ishida and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko.

The Russian delegation comprises Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Digital Development Minister Konstantin Noskov.

Simultaneously, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is about to open in southwestern Japan’s Fukuoka. The meeting, to which Russia sent its Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak, is expected to focus on the current situation in the global economy and the current trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. Besides, the participants will discuss a range of issues related to improving taxation and measures to ensure sustainable growth,

This year, Japan assumed its first-ever rotating presidency in G20. A series of various ministerial meetings will be held in its cities throughout the year. The Japanese presidency will culminate during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29, which, among other state leaders, is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

