UN chief’s presence at St. Petersburg forum gives it special status, says Putin

World
June 07, 21:05 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian leader welcomed Antonio Guterres’ efforts to make the organization more efficient

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ presence at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum gives a special status to this event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I hope you find it (the forum) constructive and useful. And your presence also gives it a special status," he said before a meeting with the UN chief.

According to the Russian leader, Russia is satisfied with the constructive relations with the United Nations and its organizations and advocates its central role in international affairs. He welcomed Guterres’ efforts to make the organization more efficient. "On our part, we will do our best to support you," Putin pledged.

Guterres, in turn, thanked the Russian president for inviting him to the forum and hailed Russia’s role in supporting the United Nations’ efforts.

