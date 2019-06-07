Russian top diplomat, UN chief discuss Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The situation in Syria, Venezuela and Donbass was in focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the most acute issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria, Venezuela and in eastern Ukraine. They stressed that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic means of settling these and other crisis situations," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Guterres also discussed ways of boosting the United Nations’ efficiency, including in what concerns preventing and settling conflicts. They also discussed issues of Russia’s cooperation with the United Nations. "The sides reiterated mutual commitment to the principles of multiversity and the supremacy of international law in international relations," the ministry added.