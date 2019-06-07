Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nor people of China and US, nor ‘my friend Trump’ wish severing of relations, says Xi

World
June 07, 19:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Chinese leader said it is "very hard to imagine disruption of relations between the United States and China"

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Neither the two countries’ peoples nor US President Donald Trump wish to see a further worsening of bilateral relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"Although trade rifts between China and the United States do exist, we are closely inter-connected. We share investment flows and trade relations," Xi said. "It is very hard to imagine disruption of relations between the United States and China: we are not interested in this and our partners are not interested in this either. My friend President Trump is not interested in this, too. I am certain about that," Xi said.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

